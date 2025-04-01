iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.0% increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
