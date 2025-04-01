iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.3% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 142,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $20.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
