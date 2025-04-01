iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.3% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 142,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.