iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 116,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,197. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
