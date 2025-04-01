iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 116,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,197. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.