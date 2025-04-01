iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after buying an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

