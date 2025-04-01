iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 481080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

