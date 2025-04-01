iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 481080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
