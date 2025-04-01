iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $238,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,774.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

