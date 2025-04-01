iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,950 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

