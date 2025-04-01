iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares $0.38 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3836 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. 5,607,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,563. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

