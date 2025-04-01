iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

