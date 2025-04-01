iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,890. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
