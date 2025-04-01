Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) Insider Sells A$102,500.00 in Stock

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Brown sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13), for a total value of A$102,500.00 ($64,062.50).
Jindalee Lithium Stock Performance
About Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is McDermitt Lithium project located in the United States. The company also holds Clayton North project located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Jindalee Resources Limited and changed its name to Jindalee Lithium Limited in December 2023.
