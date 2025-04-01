Jonathan Emms Buys 127,454 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms acquired 127,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,196.32 ($13,173.54).

NIOX Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.97). 796,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,940. NIOX Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,095.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts expect that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

