JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $195.51 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

