JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $221.84 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $221,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 550,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

