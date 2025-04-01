JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

JMUB opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

