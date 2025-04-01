Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.72) to GBX 770 ($9.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of LON:JLP traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.07 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 20,909,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.27. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £92.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

