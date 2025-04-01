Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.01% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.72) to GBX 770 ($9.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
