Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JTKWY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

