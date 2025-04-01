Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JTKWY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
