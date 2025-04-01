JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JVSPAC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ JVSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,265. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

