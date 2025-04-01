Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,998,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,546 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 74,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

