Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,336,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

