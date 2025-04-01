Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Head to Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Kiromic BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 209.51 -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.63 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.