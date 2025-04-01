Knott David M Jr Purchases 130,451 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Inozyme Pharma makes up approximately 0.7% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 1.08% of Inozyme Pharma worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INZY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INZY

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.