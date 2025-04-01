Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.

Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend

About Koç Holding A.S.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

