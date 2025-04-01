Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.
Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.
Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend
About Koç Holding A.S.
Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.
