Korea Investment CORP Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,231,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.2 %

Jabil stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

