Korea Investment CORP Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.