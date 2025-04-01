Korea Investment CORP Sells 15,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,588,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,264 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,539,000 after buying an additional 522,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,948,000 after buying an additional 2,967,779 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.