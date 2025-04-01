Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 929.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4,085.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

