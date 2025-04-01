Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $78,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $105.55.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

