Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – March 31st

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the leisure, recreation, and entertainment sectors. These include businesses like hotels, restaurants, theme parks, and travel companies, which are often sensitive to economic cycles and consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $134.74. 1,436,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.36. 1,225,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,694. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

