Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

