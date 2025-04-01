Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

