Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after buying an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

