Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 897 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

