Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.