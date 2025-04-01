Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 130,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 346,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -208.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

