Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,051,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Linamar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LIMAF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. Linamar has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

