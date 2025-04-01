LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,129 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

