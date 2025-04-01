LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Issues Earnings Results

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 96.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.84%.
LM Funding America Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About LM Funding America
