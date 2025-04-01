LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Issues Earnings Results

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 96.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.84%.

LM Funding America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.