Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.8 days.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 16,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
