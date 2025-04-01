Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.8 days.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 16,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.