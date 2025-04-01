Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,882.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.72 and a 200-day moving average of $589.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

