Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.82 and its 200-day moving average is $340.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

