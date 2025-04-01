Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Lumina Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.60. 239,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,281. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

