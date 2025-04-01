Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Lumina Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.60. 239,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,281. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.
About Lumina Gold
