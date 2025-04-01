MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

