Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

