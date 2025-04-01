MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) versus SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Financial Survey

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAIHEAT and MARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00 MARA 0 6 5 0 2.45

MARA has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 98.26%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MARA is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its stock price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAIHEAT and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAIHEAT and MARA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $6.95 million 0.60 -$6.12 million N/A N/A MARA $656.38 million 6.06 $261.17 million $1.36 8.46

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MARA beats SAIHEAT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

