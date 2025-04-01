Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MARPS stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.