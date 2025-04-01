Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,867.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,732.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.