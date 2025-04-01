Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marubeni Price Performance

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,669. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $203.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.