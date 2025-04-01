Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Update

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 908,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,529,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

