Max Gottschalk Purchases 344,797 Shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) Director Max Gottschalk purchased 344,797 shares of Perfect Moment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,822.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Max Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Max Gottschalk bought 1,060 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134.20.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Max Gottschalk purchased 8,761 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $8,410.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Max Gottschalk acquired 8,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $7,520.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Max Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Max Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Max Gottschalk bought 13,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $13,390.00.

Perfect Moment Stock Performance

Shares of PMNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 69,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,166. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perfect Moment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perfect Moment stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PMNT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Perfect Moment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.